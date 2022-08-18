‘Caroline’s Comedy Hour’ Revival Set As Scott Koondel Acquires Rights To 1990s Standup Series

A popular standup TV franchise is making a comeback. Scott Koondel’s Sox Entertainment has acquired global rights to Caroline’s Comedy Hour, which ran on A&E Network from 1989-96. Koondel, former CBS Chief Content and Licensing Officer, plans to produce new installments, which he will shop alongside 100 library episodes from the show’s original run as a lower-cost comedy programming alternative for cable networks and streamers.

Koondel was retained to distribute the package of new and old episodes by Caroline’s owner Caroline Hirsch.

The A&E series was hosted by Carol Leifer, Colin Quinn and Rich Jeni and featured acts appearing at Hirsch’s New York comedy club, including Marc Maron, Bill Hicks, Joy Behar, Denis Leary, Jon Stewart, Louis CK, Richard Belzer, Judy Tenuta, Susie Essman, Mario Cantone, Ray Romano, Colin Quinn, Larry Miller, Jeff Foxworthy, Lewis Black, George Lopez, Al Franklin, Kevin James, Norm MacDonald, Caroline Rhea, Jay Mohr, Gilbert Gottfried, Darrell Hammond, Wanda Sykes, Jeff Dunham, Sarah Silverman, Joe Rogan, Patton Oswalt and Jim Gaffigan. The bundle also includes select acts from the New York Comedy Festival.

The annual NY Comedy Festival, created by Hirsch and produced by Carolines on Broadway, returns for its 18th year from Nov. 7-13. It will showcase more than 200 comedians in over 100 shows at venues throughout the five boroughs of NYC, at venues including the Beacon Theatre, Carolines on Broadway, Madison Square Garden and Town Hall.

Sox Entertainment’s programming portfolio consists of 500-plus episodes encompassing the court, game, dating, magazine, drama and feature film genres. Koondel executive produces Judy Justice on Amazon’s Freevee and is in development on several projects with multiple direct-to-consumer platforms.