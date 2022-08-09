Candle Media-Backed Exile Content Studio Promotes Nando Vila To Head Of Studio

EXCLUSIVE: Candle Media-backed Spanish-language powerhouse Exile Content Studio has promoted Nando Vila to succeed Daniel Eilemberg as Head of Studio.

Vila moves up from his Head of Audio and Unscripted Television post and will oversee the Latin-focused outfit’s film and TV content strategy. He is a former Vice President of Programming at Fusion TV where he exec produced, created and hosted the likes of political sketch comedy show Happy Ending, while he also exec produced Emmy-nominated documentary The Naked Truth: Trumpland.

Vila succeeds Eilemberg, who became CEO of the Lil’ Heroes NFT franchise last month when Exile took a majority stake in that franchise.

Founded in 2019 by former Univision and Televisa Chief Content Officer Isaac Lee, Exile creates films, TV series and non-scripted TV for the world’s 550M Spanish speakers, with recent projects including Todo Va A Estar Bien, co-produced with Diego Luna for Netflix, and docu-series Un Sueño Real, in partnership with journalist Ana Pastor for HBO.

In May, Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ acquisitive Candle Media acquired the firm, which joined a Candle roster including Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and global kids powerhouse Moonbug Entertainment. Mayer and Staggs recently told Deadline they are looking to close two or three more deals in the near term.

Lee said: “Exile’s recent acquisition by Candle Media is a testament to the opportunities we stand to capitalize on as we continue to create and launch new content across multiple platforms, and expand Latino representation in media.

“Under Nando’s guidance, Exile is well-positioned to further establish itself as the leading Spanish-language studio creating premium content for global audiences.”