‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Winner Priyanka Cast For Acting Debut In OUTtv Comedy ‘Ezra’

EXCLUSIVE: Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka will make her acting debut in Canadian comedy Ezra, and we’ve got the reveal trailer here for you to see.

The drag queen and television personality, who won the Canadian version of Drag Race in 2020, is joining the likes of newcomer Luke Hutchie, Chelsea Clark (Ginny and Georgie), Matthew Finlan (Orphan: First Kill), Zoe De Grand Maison (Riverdale) and Veronika Slowikowska (What We Do in the Shadows) in the OUTtv comedy.

Priyanka, whose birth name is Mark Suknanan, made her name in Toronto’s club scene before appearing on shows such as Canada’s version of Drag Race and YTV reality show The Next Star.

Ezra follows a killer gay vampire who takes a leap of faith and enters the modern world after fleeing the dark and demonic chains of his shadowy old home. In the trailer, Priyanka plays a version of herself and will appear in the finale episode of the 10-part series.

Lead actor Hutchie is executive producer alongside Clark, with Jesse Forsey and Mike Cooke the VFX producers. Hell Yes Entertainment is the producer.

The LGBTQ+ short-form comedy launches on Canadian specialty channel OUTtv on October 1. OUTtv, which has been on Canadian TV, launched as an SVOD channel in the U.S. last year as a joint venture with Producer Entertainment Group and offers programs such as From Katya with Love and The Sherry Vine Show. It's available through cell phones, Apple TV, Roku and on web browsers in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand; in North America as an Apple TV Channel; and in Canada and Australia as an Amazon Prime Video Channel; and on The Roku Channel in the U.S.