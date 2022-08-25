‘Camp Pleasant Lake’ Adds Jonathan Lipnicki (Exclusive); Prime Video ‘How To Date Billy Walsh’; Pinewood Sean Connery — Global Briefs

‘Camp Pleasant Lake’ Adds ‘Jerry Maguire’ & ‘Broil’ Actor Jonathan Lipnicki

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Lipnicki is getting villainous in Safier Entertainment’s indie horror flick Camp Lake Pleasant. The Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little and Broil star will play Jasper Meadows, the film’s villain, which goes into production on Sunday (August 28). Also joining the cast are Robert Lasardo (The Human Centipede 3, Autopsy), Kelly Reiter (Deadlock, The Amityville Uprising) and James Di Giacoma (Stowaway). Michael Pare, Bonnie Aarons, Devanny Pinn and Mike Ferguson also star. Camp Pleasant Lake follows an enterprising couple, the Rutherfords, who decide to open a horror camp on the abandoned camp property where a young girl, Echo Meadows, and her parents were brutally murdered 20 years prior. They charge adults exorbitant sums to come and relive the events with the help of counsellors who were campers two decades before, while spreading the rumor Echo returns every year. However, the counsellors begin dying, and it isn’t clear if this is part of the act or if Echo has escaped her captors and is seeking revenge. Safier has worldwide rights and is producing with PhilaDreams Films, Lux Angeles Studios and Mahal Empire. Jared Safier, Jackson Everest, David M. Parks and Thomas Walton are producing, with Walton, known for Lionsgate’s Room 9, writing and directing.

Prime Video Greenlights ‘How To Date Billy Walsh’

Prime Video has greenlit British high school romcom How to Date Billy Walsh with Heartstopper’s Sebastian Croft playing the lead. The film follow teenagers Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Sebastian Croft), who have been best friends since childhood but are stunned by the arrival of American transfer student Billy Walsh. Film is directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai (Bridgerton) from a script by Alexander J. Farrell and Greer Ellison (Making A Killing), and was unveiled at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Pinewood Studios Unveils Sean Connery Stage

Pinewood Studios is to name a sound stage in honor of the late Sean Connery. The move comes on what would have been the Academy Award-winning James Bond star’s 92nd birthday. The 18,000 sq ft purpose-built sound stage is one of five new stages opening on the Pinewood Studios lot, which has been rapidly expanding since Netflix and Amazon took out leases at the Disney, Marvel and Jurassic Park studio. “The revered actor and original James Bond had a life-long connection with both Pinewood and Shepperton Studios so it is fitting that the naming ceremony will take place in 2022, the 60th anniversary year of the James Bond films,” said Pinewood Group Chairman Paul Golding.