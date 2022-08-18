‘Riverdale’s Camila Mendes To Exec Produce & Star Opposite Archie Renaux In Gulfstream Pictures’ Rom-Com ‘Upgraded’ From Director Carlson Young

EXCLUSIVE: Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone) will lead the cast of Gulfstream Pictures’ romantic comedy Upgraded, from actor-director Carlson Young (The Blazing World), which has entered production in the UK.

In the film written by Christine Lenig, Justin Matthews & Luke Roberts, aspiring art intern Ana (Mendes) is invited on a last-minute work trip to London by her brilliant but intimidating super boss, meeting the handsome and wealthy William (Renaux) on the plane. Set in both London and New York City, the rom-com chronicles the trials and tribulations of balancing work, romance and following your dreams.

Developed in part by Mendes and Matthews, Upgraded is the third film financed by Gulfstream Pictures this year, following the Josephine Langford-led rom-com The Other Zoey and the motorcycle racing pic One Fast Move, starring KJ Apa, both of which are currently in post-production. Bill Bindley and Mike Karz are producing for Gulfstream, along with Lena Roklin for Luber Roklin Entertainment, Piers Tempest for Tempo Productions, and Karl Hall. Mendes is joined as an exec producer on the project by Rachel Matthews, Josie Rosen and Matt Williams.

“We are thrilled to be working with the enormously talented Camila Mendes, Carlson Young and Archie Renaux, as they pull back the curtain on the art world in this fun and engaging romantic comedy,” said Gulfstream’s Karz and Bindley.

Mendes is a Brazilian American actress best known for her role as Veronica Lodge in The CW’s popular teen drama series Riverdale, based on characters from the Archie Comics, which returns for its seventh and final season next year. Additional credits include Max Barbakow’s acclaimed sci-fi rom-com Palm Springs for Neon and Hulu, the rom-com The New Romantic with Jessica Barden, and the Netflix thriller Dangerous Lies. The actress will next be seen starring alongside Maya Hawke and Sophie Turner in the Netflix comedy Do Revenge, slated for release on September 16, and has also been tapped to star opposite Rudy Mancuso in his rom-com Música for Amazon Studios and Wonderland Sound and Vision.

Renaux is a British actor who can currently be seen starring in the Netflix fantasy series Shadow and Bone, which has been renewed for a second season. He played the lead role of Leo Day in the the BBC One miniseries Gold Digger and has also been seen in Sony and Marvel’s Morbius. The actor recently wrapped a role in Gulfstream’s rom-com The Other Zoey and will soon be seen in two films premiering at this year’s Toronto Film Festival: Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever for Apple TV+, and Lena Dunham’s Catherine Called Birdy for Prime Video.

Young made her feature directorial debut with the 2021 horror-thriller The Blazing World, released by Vertical Entertainment, which was based on her Sundance-premiering 2018 short of the same name. Notable credits on the acting side include 12 Mighty Orphans and Scream: The TV Series.

A film and television production company formed with the backing of private equity funding in 2013, Gulfstream’s past credits include the Adam Sandler-Drew Barrymore comedy Blended, Garry Marshall’s Mother’s Day and the Netflix coming-of-age film The Last Summer. In the animation space, the company produced The Nut Job, which had the highest opening gross for an independent animated film in history, as well as the film’s sequel, and the Netflix animated series Green Eggs and Ham.

Mendes is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Steve Warren; Renaux by The Artists Partnership in the UK, manager Arjun Rose and Luber Roklin Entertainment.