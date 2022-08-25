Caitlyn Sponheimer’s Directorial Debut ‘Wild Goat Surf’ Announces Start Of Shoot, Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian actress, filmmaker and producer Caitlyn Sponheimer’s feature directorial debut Wild Goat Surf has begun shooting in the Okanagan region of British Columbia.

Set in a rundown RV park during the summer of 2003, the drama follows Goat, a 12-year-old, surfing-obsessed, prodigal skater girl over the unstructured days of the summer as she dreams of becoming a surfer like her deceased father, even though she lives 700km from the ocean.

Sponheimer also appears in front of the camera alongside freshly announced young cast members Shayelin Martin (American Gods, Morkin’ Moms) as Goat as well as Leandro Guedes (Lost Ollie, A Million Little Things) and Dyllón Burnside (Pose, Thoughts of a Colored Man) in supporting roles.

“I am so thrilled to be back in the stunning Okanagan Valley where I spent my summers as a youth; it’s wild not many people know about it. The perfect backdrop to paint a portrait of a young girl chasing her dreams as she confronts a great loss,” said Sponheimer.

The production marks her feature directorial debut after a series of short-form works including The Ugliest Of Them All for 20th Digital Studio’s Bite Size Holiday short film collection which garnered close to three million views in less than a week during its 2021 online release.

Sponheimer’s acting credits include Amazon’s The Boys, NBC’s Transplant, and Supermassive’s horror video game from the Dark Pictures Anthology Little Hope starring opposite Will Poulter.

Wild Goat Surf is produced by studio 104 Entertainment and Raging River Films, with Mike Johnston (The Beehive, N’xaxaitkw) and Abubakar Salim (HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves) producing and Warren Sulatycky (Jasmine Road) on board as executive producer.

The film will premiere in Canada on Bell Media’s streaming platform Crave, in English and French, and on CTV & Super Écran in Canada after its film festival and theatrical run.

The film was made possible with the support of Telefilm Canada, Bell Media (Crave), Canada Council for the Arts, SODEC, Creative BC and Surgent Productions.