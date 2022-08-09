Broadway Hits Withstand Summer Heat As Others Sweat It Out; ‘MJ’ Sets House Record

Broadway’s heavy hitters withstood New York’s heatwave last week, with MJ, Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton selling out and Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Into The Woods, Moulin Rouge!, Six, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King and The Music Man coming very close.

In all, the 23 Broadway productions took in $27,682,655 during the week ending August 7, down about 6% from the previous week’s 24-show roster (gone was Company, which closed July 31). Attendance of 212,341 was down about 5% from the previous week.

Among the sell-outs, MJ set another house record at the Neil Simon Theatre – the show’s fourth – with a gross of $1,746,901. Dear Evan Hansen took in $915,655, and Hamilton grossed $2,219,057.

Filling at least 90% of their seats were Aladdin, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Into The Woods (at 99% of capacity), Moulin Rouge!, Six (also at 99%), The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, The Music Man and Wicked.

Wilting a bit in the heat were Chicago, at 70% of capacity with a gross of $518,857; Funny Girl (76%, $582,269) and The Kite Runner (70%, $306,252).

Tina, nearing its August 14 closing date, was up by $101,373 to $1,044,595, filling 85% of its seats. Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, had a pre-planned six-performance week, filling 67% of available seats at the Nederlander for a gross of $541,362; the musical closes September 4.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $330,546,874, with total attendance of 2,549,324 at about 86% of capacity.

The 23 productions reporting figures on Broadway last week were Aladdin, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Into The Woods, The Kite Runner, The Lion King, MJ, Moulin Rouge!, Mr. Saturday Night, The Music Man, The Phantom of the Opera, POTUS, Six, A Strange Loop, Tina and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League.