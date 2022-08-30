Broadway Box Office Holds Steady At $23M; ‘The Music Man’, ‘Hamilton’ Are Top Earners

Most of the 21 Broadway productions on the boards last week showed some signs of summer doldrums, with 17 shows reporting drops in box office over the previous week. Still, with The Music Man back on the roster after a week’s hiatus, the overall total box office take of $23,513,592 was up about 6%.

Total attendance for the week ending Aug. 28 was 186,077, about 2% more than the previous week.

Returning from its scheduled, weeklong hiatus, The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, grossed a big $2,716,507, filling 94% of its seats.

Other top earners for the week – each scoring at least $1 million in box office receipts – were Hamilton ($2,072,969), The Lion King ($1,795,793), MJ ($1,731,913), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,291,528), Wicked ($1,353,948), Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($1,149,889), Aladdin ($1,111,590), Dear Evan Hansen ($1,040,948) and Six ($1,038,255). Into The Woods pulled in $1,616,557, a drop of about 22% from the previous week due to it being the first week of the production’s extension (tickets for the week have been on sale for just four weeks).

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $403,854,867, with total attendance of 3,130,420 at about 86% of capacity.

The 21 productions reporting figures on Broadway last week were Aladdin, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Into The Woods, The Kite Runner, The Lion King, MJ, Moulin Rouge!, Mr. Saturday Night, The Music Man, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, A Strange Loop and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League.