‘Bosch: Legacy’: Max Martini Joins Season 2 In Major Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Max Martini is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver on the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series, on Freevee.

Legacy follows Welliver as retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles.

Martini will play Detective Don Ellis, a hardened vice cop in the LAPD. He’s intelligent and fierce, and not above getting down and dirty with the criminals he polices to get the job done.

The spinoff is produced by Fabel Entertainment and exec produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge and Welliver.

Known for his roles in Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim and Michael Bay’s 13 Hours, Martini can most recently be seen in George Clooney’s feature The Tender Bar. Martini made his directorial debut with the feature film SGT. Will Gardner, in which he also starred and produced. Additional credits include the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise and The Purge. Martini is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment.