Boris Johnson Drama ‘This England’ Starring Kenneth Branagh Sells To 88 Territories

Sky’s Kenneth Branagh-starring Boris Johnson drama This England has been sold to 88 territories worldwide by distributor Fremantle.

Michael Winterbottom’s highly-anticipated series, which profiles the early days of the COVID pandemic under Johnson’s premiership, has been picked up by Movistar+ (Spain), Viaplay (Nordics and Baltics, Poland and the Netherlands), Cosmote (Greece), OSN TV and OSN+ (MENA), M-Net (South Africa), BBC First (Australia) and TVNZ (New Zealand), amongst others.

Fremantle said further deals will be unveiled in the coming weeks. A U.S. buyer has not yet been announced.

The show will debut on September 21 on Sky in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy.

Fremantle International CEO Jens Richter called This England a “truly unique drama that combines Michael Winterbottom’s talent for conveying powerful real-world stories with a stunning performance from Kenneth Branagh.”

He added: “This dramatic behind the scenes dramatization of how the government, the scientists, the medical community and ordinary people around England faced these extraordinary events will fascinate and compel viewers. We are honoured to partner with such a fantastic array of buyers to bring this incredible story to audiences around the world.”

This England is produced by Richard Brown’s Passenger and Revolution Films and covers events in government interwoven with stories around the country from experts, scientists, doctors, nurses and care-home workers. It was commissioned by Gabriel Silver, Director of Drama Commissioning at Sky Studios for Zai Bennett, Sky UK’s Managing Director of Content.