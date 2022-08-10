‘Bones And All’ Teaser: Timothée Chalamet Offers First Look At Cannibal Love Story From His ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Director Luca Guadagnino

Skip to main content
Bones And All
MGM

Timothée Chalamet has taken to Twitter to unveil the first teaser for the cannibal romance Bones and All, reuniting him with his Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

The film set to make its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. It’s a story of first love between Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and the intense and disenfranchised drifter, Lee (Chalamet).

Guadagnino directed from a script by his longtime collaborator David Kajganich (Suspiria, A Bigger Splash), with Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz and Mark Rylance rounding out the cast.

Bones and All is a Frenesy Film Company and Per Capita Productions movie with The Apartment Pictures – a Fremantle Company – Memo Films, 3 Marys Entertainment, Elafilm and Tenderstories. Guadagnino, Chalamet, Theresa Park, Marco Morabito, Dave Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti and Peter Spears produced, with Giovanni Corrado, Raffaella Viscardi, Marco Colombo and Moreno Zani serving as exec producers. The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle Company), 3 Marys Entertainment, Memo Films, Tenderstories, Elafilm, Wise Pictures, Excelsa, Serfis and Piace were the financiers for the project.

MGM holds domestic and international distribution rights outside of Italy, with the film set to unspool there via Vision Distribution. The film hits theaters in November. Watch the teaser for Bones and All below.

