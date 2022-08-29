You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Bobby Moynihan Joins Ryan Reynolds In ‘IF’ From John Krasinski and Paramount

Bobby Moynihan
EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live star Bobby Moynihan is set to join the ensemble cast of Paramount Pictures’ IF, the next original film from John Krasinski. Ryan Reynolds, Krasinski, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan S. Kim, and Steve Carell are all on board.

Details are being kept under wraps, but the story is based on an original idea of Krasinski’s about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination. Krasinski will direct, write and produce the original film via his company, Sunday Night, with partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form producing. Reynolds will also produce via his company, Maximum Effort.The studio has first-look deals with Sunday Night and Maximum Effort.

Alexa Ginsburg from Sunday Night and George Dewey from Maximum Effort are executive producing. The pic will be released wide on May 24, 2024.

Best known for his nine seasons as one of the main players SNL, Moynihan will next be seen starring in Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix film Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. Other recent credits for Moynihan include Mr. Mayor, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Drunk History and Me, Myself & I. Additionally, Moynihan created, wrote, directed, executive produced, and voices the Comedy Central Animated series, Lightning Wolves. He also has an all-improvised podcast Celebrity Sighting! With Jonathan Biting! on Stitcher.

Moynihan is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, UTA and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

