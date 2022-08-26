‘Blockbuster’: Randall Park And Melissa Fumero-Led Series Reveals Premiere Date, First-Look Photos

Blockbuster. (L to R) Melissa Fumero as Eliza, Randall Park as Timmy in Blockbuster. Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2022

Netflix’s workplace comedy Blockbuster is set to release its 10-episode first season on November 3. The series stars Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove, and Kamaia Fairburn

From creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner Vanessa Ramos, Blockbuster follows Timmy Yoon (Park), an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long-time crush, Eliza (Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.

Alongside Ramos, the series is also written by David Caspe and Jackie Clarke who are also executive producers. John Davis and John Fox are also EPs for Davis Entertainment. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

More first-look photos can be found below.

(L to R) Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla, J.B. Smoove as Percy Netflix

(L to R) Madeleine Arthur as Hannah, Tyler Alvarez as Carlos Netflix

(L to R) Olga Merediz as Connie, Melissa Fumero as Eliza Netflix

(L to R) Olga Merediz as Connie, Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla, Melissa Fumero as Eliza, Madeleine Arthur as Hannah, Tyler Alvarez as Carlos, Randall Park as Timmy Netflix

(L to R) J.B. Smoove as Percy, Randall Park as Timmy Netflix