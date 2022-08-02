Blink49 Studios Moves Into Non-Scripted Game With Double eOne Hire; Toby Dormer To Lead New Division

The ever-expanding Blink49 Studios is moving into the non-scripted game.

The Toronto-headquartered Endeavor Content-backed outfit has tapped two eOne execs, Allison Brough and Toby Dormer, to lead the charge and forge a slate of non-fiction entertainment targeting the Canadian and international marketplace.

Dormer will lead the division, taking on the Executive Vice President, Unscripted Television role.

He joins from Blink49 co-founder John Morayniss’ former employer eOne, where he was Executive Vice President, Unscripted, Canada, overseeing a non-scripted slate that included Food Network’s Project Bakeover, CBC/Nat Geo’s Arctic Vets and Discovery+’s Hunt for the Chicago Strangler. He founded an indie, Remedy Productions, in 2003, which was acquired by Argonon in 2011.

Related Story Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Brough becomes Vice President, Unscripted Television, having served most recently as eOne’s Vice President of Development, Unscripted Television & Head of Podcast Network. She championed a “podcast to broadcast” model during her eOne tenure and also managed a non-scripted slate including CTV/Crave’s Thunder Bay.

Dormer will report to Morayniss and Brough will report to Dormer, with the pair based in Vancouver and Toronto respectively.

Morayniss described the duo as a “formidable team with stellar reputations and an impressive track record of developing and producing a compelling and diverse slate of unscripted content for a global market.”

Blink49 launched in late 2021 but has already optioned books and struck several major talent deals with the likes of Lucifer exec Sheri Elwood, The Walking Dead: World Beyond co-exec Ben Sokolowski and multi-hyphenate Lilly Singh. It most recently tied with Jeff Wachtel’s Future Shack Entertainment.