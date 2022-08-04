Blink49 Studios Names Lindsay Tolbert As VP, Scripted TV, Promotes Alix Steerman

EXCLUSIVE: Blink49 Studios, the Endeavor Content-backed company founded by John Morayniss, is staffing up its scripted television department.

The company has named Lindsay Tolbert as VP, Scripted Television and promoted Alix Steerman to Manager, Scripted Television.

Tolbert has been working with the company since February in a freelance capacity and starts her new role reporting to former Netflix exec Carolyn Newman, who is EVP, Global Scripted Programming.

She previously served as VP, Development at David Ayer’s Cedar Park Entertainment, which was behind Fox’s Stephen Dorff-fronted drama Deputy. She was also Director of Development at eOne Television, joining from The Mark Gordon Company, where she worked on series including Designated Survivor and the Criminal Minds spinoff, Beyond Borders.

Steerman has been a co-ordinator at the company since the start of the year, having previously served as TV co-ordinator at Circle of Confusion. She has also worked with Roadmap Writers, to provide industry insight and script feedback to lift up emerging voices. She also reports to Newman.

Both are based in LA.

Blink49 Studios is behind Hallmark Channel’s rodeo-themed family drama Ride and CTV series Sight Unseen and is developing an adaptation of Hold My Girl from emerging Canadian author Charlene Carr and Marissa Stapley’s sophomore novel Things To Do When It’s Raining.

The company also has deals with the likes of Ben Sokolowski, Sheri Elwood and Lilly Singh.