Black Reel TV Awards: Quinta Brunson & ‘Abbott Elementary’ Lead Winners List

The 6th Annual Black Reel TV Awards were held and it was Quinta Brunson and ABC’s Abbott Elementary that took the most wins with seven in total. Brunson won four awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Guest Actress.

Tracie Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson won in the acting categories in the comedy genre for their farewell season if black-ish.

HBO was the network with the most nods this year and received 10 wins with ABC close behind with 8 wins. Apple TV+ scored 4 wins thanks to The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray.

Presenting the trophies at The Black Reel Television Awards were stars including, Emerson Brooks, Yvette Nicole Brown, Hanelle Culpepper, Rosario Dawson, Joyful Drake, William Jackson Harper, Camryn Jones, TJ Martin, Leslie Odom, Kay Oyegun, Daniel Sunjata, Robin Thede, Tramell Tillman, and Deborah Joy Winans.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, showrunner (ABC)

Outstanding Actor, Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Outstanding Actress, Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Directing, Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, (“Ava v. The Superintendent”), Matthew A. Cherry, director (ABC)

Outstanding Writing, Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, (“Pilot”), Quinta Brunson, writer (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Actor, Comedy Series

Orlando Jones, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel-Air, TJ Brady & Rasheed Newson, showrunners (Peacock)

Outstanding Actor, Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress, Drama Series

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Wood Harris, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Directing, Drama Series

Bridgerton, (“The Viscount Who Loved Me”), Cheryl Dunye, director (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing, Drama Series

This Is Us, (“Every Version of You”), Kay Oyegun, writer (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actor, Drama Series

Colman Domingo, Euphoria (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress, Drama Series

Sanaa Lathan, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Diane Houslin, showrunner (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Actor, TV Movie/Limited Series

Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Actress, TV Movie/Limited Series

Wunmi Mosaku, We Own This City (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor, TV Movie/Limited Series

Glynn Turman, Women of the Movement (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress, TV Movie/Limited Series

Moses Ingram, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Outstanding Directing, TV Movie/Limited Series

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, (“Robyn”), Debbie Allen, director (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing, TV Movie/Limited Series

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, (“Ptolemy”), Walter Mosley, writer (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Documentary

We Need to Talk About Cosby, W. Kamau Bell, director (Showtime)

Outstanding Talk/Sketch/Variety Series or Special

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Robin Thede, showrunner (HBO)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Insecure (HBO) | Kier Lehman, music supervisor

Outstanding Musical Score

Insecure, Raphael Saadiq, composer (HBO)

Outstanding Original Song

“I’m Tired” (Euphoria), Labrinth & Zendaya, performers; Labrinth, Zendaya & Sam Levinson, writers – HBO