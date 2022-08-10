‘Black Cake’: Glynn Turman & Sonita Henry Join Hulu Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Sonita Henry (Krypton) are joining the cast of Black Cake, Hulu’s drama from Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Turman will play Charles Mitch, a successful lawyer in Newport Beach, Calif. whose top priority is to honor the final wishes of his dear friend and client Eleanor Bennett after she loses her battle to cancer. As Charles works with Eleanor’s family to complete her requests, he is persistent to keep the family together while simultaneously working through his own private grief. Turman is a series regular.

Henry will recur as Mabel Martin, a well renowned food expert, who enjoys a successful and quiet life with her son and her beloved parents. When her world is upended by a shattering revelation, she’ll be forced to question everything she has believed about her family, sending her down a path that ultimately cracks open the pandora’s box of her own secrets.

Other cast members include Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi, Adrienne Warren, Mia Isaac and Ashley Thomas.

Based on the book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar wrote the adaptation and serves as showrunner on the series, which spans decades.

In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder. Fifty years later in California, Eleanor Bennett, a widow in her 60s, loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin.

Credits for Turman include the upcoming Percy Jackson series as well as the upcoming final season of Queen Sugar. Henry recently starred in in AMC series The Chelsea Detective.

Turman is repped by Innovative Artists and The Rosenzweig Group. Sonita Henry is represented by 42 and Glaser Weil.