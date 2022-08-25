BFI London Film Festival: Official Competition Lineup Includes ‘Enys Men’ & ‘Saint Omer’

Mark Jenkin’s latest Cornish horror Enys Men and Alice Diop’s feature debut Saint Omer are among the eight titles set to compete in the Official Competition of the 66th BFI London Film Festival, running from October 5 – 16.

Thirteen countries are represented across this year’s selection. The winner of the festival’s Best Film award will be chosen by the Official Competition Jury, the members of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

BFI Southbank will be home to the Official Competition titles this year. And the winner of the Best Film Award will be announced at a special virtual LFF Awards Ceremony event on Sunday 16 October on BFI YouTube and social media.

Established in 2009 and first won by Jacques Audiard’s A Prophet, recent winners of the London Film Festival’s Best Film Award include Sudabeh Mortezai’s Joy, Alejandro Landes’ Monos, and, in 2021, Panah Panahi’s Hit the Road.

The festival’s other competitive categories including the Grierson Award for Best Documentary, the Sutherland Award for Best First Feature, the Short Film Award, and the Best Immersive Art and XR Award will be revealed at the full programme launch on 1st September.

Scroll down to check out the full list of competition titles.

LFF Official Competition

ARGENTINA, 1985, dir: Santiago Mitre

BROTHER, dir: Clement Virgo

CORSAGE, dir: Marie Kreutzer

LES DAMNES NE PLEURENT PAS, dir: Fyzal Boulifa

ENYS MEN, dir: Mark Jenkin

GODLAND, dir: Hlynur Palmason

NEZOUH, dir: Soudade Kaadan

SAINT OMER, dir: Alice Diop