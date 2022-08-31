‘Beyond Scared Straight’ Star Ashley Tropez Found Dead At 24 With ‘Traumatic Injuries’

Ashley Tropez, who was featured on the A&E show Beyond Scared Straight, was found dead in her home in Victorville, California. She was 24.

According to a press release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the Victorville Police Department responded to a report of a dead body inside a home on August 26.

“Upon arrival, deputies located Ashley Tropez inside the house, suffering from traumatic injuries,” reads the report.

An investigation was launched after they discovered the body and authorities identified a 24-year-old suspect who is now in custody. The release states that they believe Tropez and the suspect knew each other and “may have been squatting at the residence.”

Anyone with more information about the case is urged to contact Deputy Vanayes Quezada, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Tropez appeared on the A&E reality show back when she was 17 years old. Beyond Scared Straight profiles unique crime prevention programs aimed at deterring troubled teens from jail, according to the cable network’s logline.

A year after Tropez was chronicled on the TV show for “fighting, getting in trouble and selling weed,” things did not change for the troubled teen, according to The Sun.

“I’m still the same person,” she said. “I just be everywhere, from friends to family’s houses. Just chilling.”