‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Taylour Paige; Netflix Pic Starring Eddie Murphy Gets New Title

EXCLUSIVE: The long-awaited sequel to the classic comedy franchise is a go as sources tell Deadline that Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have joined series star Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script.

The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that followed him to Beverly Hills to solve the murder of a friend. The film became one of the year’s biggest hits and solidified Murphy’s movie-star status. It was followed by two sequels, in 1987 and 1994.

Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic will exec produce the new movie. Melissa Reid of Jerry Bruckheimer Films will co-produce.

Gordon-Levitt has been busy going all the way back to the pandemic when he had multiple pics bow including the popular Netflix actioner Project Power and the Oscar-nominated The Trial of the Chicago 7. Over the past year, Gordon-Levitt has stayed busy on both the TV and film fronts, starting with the Showtime series Super Pumped, where he played Uber founder Travis Kalanick. Next up, he will voice Jiminy Cricket in Disney’s Pinocchio. He also recently wrapped production on the drama Providence opposite Lily James.

Following her breakout role in the A24 pic Zola, Paige has been a star in demand and already has had a busy 2022. She was most recently seen the Lena Dunham pic Sharp Stick, which premiered at Sundance, and Mack & Rita, and has several films in post including The Toxic Avenger reboot with Peter Dinklage.

