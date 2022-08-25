‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Cast Bids Heartfelt Farewells To Joe E. Tata, The Peach Pit Owner

The memories flowed and the tributes poured out on social media from the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210, who mourned the death of Joe E. Tata, who played Peach Pit owner Nat on the show.

Tata’s death was announced today on Instagram by costar Ian Ziering, who called him “truly an OG” and “one of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with.”

Ziering related that although the Peach Pit was a 90210 set, “it often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E. Tata show.”

Some of the early reactions. We’ll add more as they come in:

Shannen Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on 90210, shared a throwback episodic image of herself with Tata on Instagram story: