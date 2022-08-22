‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Was Series’ Most-Watched Episode Since 2017

The series finale of Better Call Saul last week was the most-watched episode of the season with an audience of 2.7 million on AMC, according to Nielsen Live+3 ratings. The episode also averaged 1.1 million in the adults 25-54 demographic.

In Live+Same Day viewing, the series finale August 15 was the most-watched episode on AMC since the Season 3 finale on June 19, 2017, which drew 1.8 million viewers.

Better Call Saul is the third-most watched cable drama for the current broadcast season in key demos.

The drama is up for seven Emmy Awards including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Rhea Seehorn; and additional nominations in sound, music and writing categories.

‘Better Call Saul’ & ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe: The Characters’ Final Fates

“There has been so much said about this final season of Better Call Saul, so many accolades directed at this extraordinary piece of television – from viewers, critics and everyone else who knows what an accomplishment it is to deliver entertainment at this level. I just want to cap this final season by saying thank you. Thanks to Peter and Vince and the entire creative team, including Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein. Thanks to Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo and the entire cast. Thanks to our partners at Sony and to every viewer who went along on this legendary ride,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks in a statement. “We are so proud to have been the home of Better Call Saul for all these years and unforgettable seasons. Now we put this series up on the mantel as a reminder of the excellence we all aspire to every day.”

In its final season, Better Call Saul averaged 2.2 million viewers per episode in Nielsen Live+3 ratings. The audience grew more than 70% each week from L+SD viewers to Live+3 over the course of the season in total viewers and both demos.

Since its season premiere April 18, Better Call Saul has been the top-performing title on AMC+ in both viewership and acquisition.