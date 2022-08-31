Ben Megargel Promoted To SVP Development, Unscripted TV At eOne

EXCLUSIVE: eOne has upped non-scripted exec Ben Megargel.

Megargel has been promoted to SVP, Development, Unscripted Television at the company. He was previously VP.

He will continue to build out eOne’s slate of unscripted series, including those based on Hasbro IP, while working with partners and talent.

Megargel joined the company in 2014 as Director of Development. He has helped create programming including WEtv’s long-running Growing Up Hip-Hop franchise, BET+’s docuseries The Impact ATL and Netflix’s upcoming competition series Easy-Bake Battle.

He has also served as executive producer on true crime miniseries Oxygen’s The Fatal Attraction Murder, WEtv reality series Brat Loves Judy, and VH1’s upcoming Hall of Love: The Ultimate Dating Experiment.

Separately, Valerie Dean has been promoted to Senior Director, Development, Unscripted Television. Dean joined from ICM in 2014 and developed VH1’s My Celebrity Dream Wedding. The company has also added Devorn Hannah as Director, Development, Unscripted Television. Both are based in Los Angeles and report to Megargel. Hannah was previously a producer on shows such as Dr. Phil and Judge Mathis.

eOne’s slate of unscripted series and Hasbro formats also includes Amazon FreeVee’s Play-Doh Squished and Roku’s Lincoln Logs.

“Ben’s been instrumental to the success of eOne’s unscripted division. Whether it’s developing a unique take on a beloved brand, or building strong relationships with our creative partners, Ben brings his best to work every day and I’m excited to see what he does next,” said Tara Long, President of Global Unscripted Television, eOne.

“I’m thrilled to keep building out our diverse slate of shows, covering everything from Hasbro IP to docuseries,” said Megargel. “And I’m grateful to have such a powerhouse team behind me as we roll out new unscripted content.”