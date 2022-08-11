‘13 Reasons Why’ Actor Jan Luis Castellanos Among Cast For Bella Thorne Pic ‘Saint Clare’

EXCLUSIVE: Bridge & Tunnel and 13 Reasons Why actor Jan Luis Castellanos is among supporting cast for thriller Saint Clare, starring Bella Thorne, Ryan Phillippe, Rebecca De Mornay, Frank Whaley, Bart Johnson and Dylan Flashner.

Currently in post-production, Saint Clare follows Clare Bleecker (Thorne), a quiet catholic college student with a divine vocation for killing. Phillippe will play the role of Timmons, a police officer investigating the latest murder in the small town, with Clare as his prime suspect. Whaley will portray Mailman Bob, a ghost from Clare’s past, with Johnson pulling double duty as twin brothers Joe and Randall, and Flashner set for the supporting role of Wade.

Castellanos will portray the role of Truman, a mysterious college student who becomes one of Clare’s friends and then a love interest. Also among cast are Myrom Kingery, Erica Dasher and Joy Rovaris.

Mitzi Peirone has directed the film, based on Don Roff’s novel. Peirone has also scripted the indie movie with American Psycho‘s Guinevere Turner. David Chackler, Arielle Elwes and Joel Michaely are producers.

Foresight Unlimited is handling foreign sales. Screen Media has slated the film for release in North American theaters in 2023.

Exec producers are Cassian Elwes, Seth Needle, Mark Damon, Tamara Birkemoe, Veronica Radaelli, Thorne, Tom Culliver, Nadia Redler, Dave Sereny and Jere Hausfater.

Castellanos is repped by Carl Rumbaigh of 23 Management and Paul Santana at APA.