‘Beacon 23’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal With Glen Mazzara & Joy Blake As New Showrunners On Spectrum & AMC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Three months into production on Season 1 of Beacon 23, Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks’ psychological thriller series starring Lena Headey and Stephan James, has been renewed for a second season. Work on the second season of the series, produced by Boat Rocker Studios and Spectrum Originals, will start shortly with Glen Mazzara and Joy Blake as new executive producers and co-showrunners. They will succeed at the helm Zak Penn. He created the series, based on the book by Hugh Howey, and serves as executive producer/showrunner on Season 1, which is filming in Toronto for three more months. The plan is for Beacon 23 to stay in continuous production on Season 2 after Season 1 wraps.

“We’re delighted that Spectrum and AMC have confirmed a season two of Beacon 23,” Steve Lescroart, President, Boat Rocker Studios, Scripted, said in a statement to Deadline. “As there is overlap of season one and season two production, Zak Penn’s attention is on completing season one. Zak has done an excellent job on setting up season two and remains an executive producer for season two. We’re also pleased to welcome Glen Mazzara and Joy Blake as executive producers for season two.”

Veteran Mazzara has served as showrunner on such series as The Walking Dead, and Damien; this is Blakes’ showrunner job. They have been working on Beacon 23 for the past several months.

The series is slated to premiere on Spectrum Originals with a second window across AMC Networks platforms.

Beacon 23 follows two people — Headey’s Aster and James’ Halan — whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together at the end of the known universe. Headey’s Aster mysteriously finds her way to a lonely beacon keeper, on his lighthouse in the darkest recesses of space. A tense battle of wills unfolds as James’ keeper begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.

On Season 2, Mazzara and Blake will executive produce alongside Penn, Headey, Ira Steven Behr, Tina Thor, Elisa Ellis, and Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker Studios.

