BBC Unveils Jeremy Paxman’s ‘University Challenge’ Replacement

BBC Media Editor and Today host Amol Rajan has been named the next University Challenge presenter, replacing Jeremy Paxman.

Paxman revealed he is leaving after three decades earlier this week and Rajan, who also presents on BBC Radio 2, The One Show and has an Amol Interviews series, will take over next year in the hotseat of the ITV Studios show. He will step down as BBC Media Editor but continue his other hosting duties.

Based on U.S. format College Bowl, University Challenge involves the brightest students in the country battling it out to answer incredibly difficult questions.

Rajan is just the third presenter on the BBC’s longest running show, following in the footsteps of Paxman and Bamber Gascoigne.

“Jeremy leaves a very big chair to fill but Amol’s experience, expertise and sense of humour makes him the perfect fit for one of Britain’s longest running and toughest quiz shows,” said BBC Director of Unscripted Kate Phillips.

Rajan added: “I am very conscious that in the late, great Bamber, and that giant of British culture, Jeremy, I have vast shoes to fill. With his immense intellect, authority, and respect from students and viewers alike, Jeremy hands over a format, and show, as strong as ever.”