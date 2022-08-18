BBC Promotes ‘The One Show’ Editor Rob Unsworth To Oversee Daytime Department That Has Brought ‘The Repair Shop’ And ‘Pointless’ To Screen

The BBC’s One Show editor Rob Unsworth has been appointed Head of Daytime and Early Peak commissioning, overseeing a department that has produced hits such as Pointless and The Repair Shop.

Unsworth will start in the coming months, replacing Carla-Maria Lawson, who recently departed after overseeing Platinum Jubilee coverage. Lindsay Bradbury will continue to be Acting Head of Daytime before Unsworth starts.

Unsworth has been with the BBC for 25 years, most recently editing daily BBC One magazine format The One Show. The former Senior Advisor in the BBC’s editorial policy team previously developed a number of successful daytime series including Rip off Britain and has worked across Watchdog, Blue Peter and Rogue Traders.

Unsworth will report to Director of Unscripted Kate Phillips, who was recently promoted to oversee commissioning for entertainment, factual, arts & classical music and daytime, early-peak & events. A Head of Entertainment is still yet to be appointed and, once in place, Phillips’ team will be set.

She described Unsworth as a “creative leader with an excellent track record in creating a broad range of popular programming” and said he was successful after a “highly competitive interview process.”

Unsworth added: “Daytime and Early Peak has an incredible mix of shows that have a real impact on people’s lives. I can’t wait to work with the rest of the brilliant commissioning team to build on its strongest brands.”

Under Lawson, the department gained a solid reputation for commissioning a pipeline of hits that could move to primetime such as the hugely-successful Repair Shop, which now regularly attracts 5M viewers per episode and is one of the BBC’s most popular shows.