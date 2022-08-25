BBC Greenlights Catherine Tate Comedy ‘Queen Of Oz’, ‘Mayflies’ Starring Martin Compston, Show From BAFTA Winners Paul Coleman and Sian Gibson & Season Four Of ‘Man Like Mobeen’ – Edinburgh TV Festival

The BBC has commissioned a Catherine Tate comedy, Scottish drama Mayflies starring Line of Duty star Martin Compston, show from BAFTA winners Paul Coleman and Sian Gibson, and fourth season of Man like Mobeen.

In Queen of Oz, Netflix’s Hard Cell creator will exec and star as Princess Georgiana, the black sheep of a fictional British Royal Family. On the back of her latest scandal, her father, the King, makes the unprecedented move of abdicating his Australian throne in favour of his daughter, with the hope she will take the responsibility.

Australian indie Lingo Pictures is producing and Endeavor Content is distributing worldwide. Filming will begin later this year in Australia and further casting will be announced in due course.

Mayflies starring Compston, who plays DI Arnott in Line of Duty, follows Tully Dawson (Tony Curran) and Jimmy’s (Compston) brilliant friendship. With school over and the locked world of their fathers before them, they rush towards the climax of their youth: a magical weekend in Manchester, the epicentre of everything that inspires them in working-class Britain.

Adapted from the Andrew O’Hagan novel, the show is produced by The Cry producer Synchronicity Films.

Meanwhile, BAFTA winners Coleman and Gibson have secured Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Rosie Cavaliero (Worzel Gummidge), George Costigan (Happy Valley), Sheila Reid (Benidorm) and Sian Gibson (Peter Kay’s Car Share) for The Undoing of Martin Parker.

Set in Manchester in 1990, the show follows an Alan Sugar-like impresario who plots his downfall at the hands of all those he’s screwing over with his lust for money, sex and success.

BBC Comedy Director Jon Petrie said the show offers an “irresistible gang of comedy characters and a world packed with joyful nostalgia.”

The comedy team has also ordered a fourth season of BBC Three’s Man Like Mobeen and selected Cardiff as its next City of Comedy.