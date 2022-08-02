‘Tenet’ VFX Firm DNEG promotes Chas Jarrett; Warner Bros. Discovery UK Announces New Slate; BBC Cancels Quiz Show ‘Mock The Week’ — Global Briefs

VFX Firm DNEG Promotes Chas Jarrett to Creative Director

Dune and Tenet VFX firm DNEG has promoted Chas Jarrett to Creative Director. Jarrett, who is based out of London, joined DNEG as a Senior VFX Supervisor in 2019 and is an industry veteran with credits on films such as Aladdin (2019), Logan, Sherlock Holmes, and Sweeney Todd. He will take over the reins from incumbent DNEG Creative Director and two-time Oscar-winning VFX Supervisor Paul Franklin, who will continue on at the company as a Visual Effects Consultant. In a statement, DNEG Group President, VFX, and Stereo, Josh Jaggars said: “Congratulations to Chas on his well-deserved promotion to Creative Director of DNEG. He is an outstanding leader and a fine role-model for our creative teams, with a talent for developing strong relationships with filmmakers. Chas is an important addition to DNEG’s executive leadership team, and I am looking forward to working closely with him to ensure that our creative output remains second-to-none.”

Warner Bros. Discovery UK commissions 149 hours of lifestyle shows

Warner Bros. Discovery UK has commissioned a fresh slate of new and returning linear shows in the UK that will also be available on the streaming service discovery+. The list of new shows includes the Full Fat TV-produced show The Big Body Clinic, Derelict Rescue, The Edinburgh Auction House, and My Dream Derelict Home In The Sun, all of which are set to air on Warner Bros. Discovery UK’s linear channels HGTV, Quest Red, and Really. The robust slate also includes the return of six popular series. The Bad Skin Clinic, The Yorkshire Auction House, The Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House, Charlotte Church’s Dream Build, Helicopter ER, and Cornwall Air 999 will all return to screens. Clare Laycock, SVP Planning & Insights, Head of Entertainment, Warner Bros. Discovery UK, said, “We’re really excited to expand our lifestyle portfolio with this bumper 149-hour order bringing a host of new commissions including The Big Body Clinic, Derelict Rescue, The Edinburgh Auction House as well as recommissions for some of our most popular shows with more seasons of The Yorkshire Auction House and The Bad Skin Clinic. Lifestyle entertainment is one of our key genres, with highly engaged, passionate audiences and we’re delighted to commission more linear shows for this loyal fanbase.”

The series were ordered by Clare Laycock and commissioned by Charlotte Reid. The executive producers for Warner Bros Discovery are Matt Reid, Romy Page, and Louise Brown.

BBC Cancels Stalwart Quiz ‘Mock The Week’ After 17 years

The BBC has cancelled one of its longest-running quiz shows, Mock the Week, after 17 years and 235 episodes. Next year’s 22nd season will be the show’s last, the corporation announced today, stating that it was being axed to “create room for new shows.” Hosted by Dara Ó Briain and with panelists including Hugh Dennis, the show from Angst Productions takes an amusing look at the week’s headlines, with regular rounds. “We’re naturally hugely disappointed that Mock The Week is coming to an end and hope that we will be able to resurface somewhere some day in the future,” said an Angst Productions statement.