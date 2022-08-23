‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max

Batman: Caped Crusader, an animated series from executive producers Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, will not be moving forward at HBO Max, sources have confirmed to Deadline. It is among six animated projects, along with family action comedy Merry Little Batman, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Toons Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Toons Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays: A Steve Urkel Story and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie (working title) that will no longer be produced by HBO Max but will be shopped, sources say.

They are among dozens of titles have been cut or removed from the streaming service as Warner Bros Discovery continues its cost-cutting measures and ahead of the merger of the HBO Max and Discovery+ services next year.

Batman: Caped Crusader was given a straight-to-series order in May 2021. The reimagining of the Batman mythology was produced by Warner Bros Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho and marked Batman: The Animated Series producer Timm’s return to Batman in animated episodic series.

TVLine was first to report that the projects were not moving forward.