‘Barry’: Patrick Fischler Joins Season 4 Of HBO Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Fischler (American Crime Story) is set for a major recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s Emmy-winning series Barry.

Barry follows the misadventures of the titular character, played by Bill Hader, a hired assassin who dreams of becoming an actor. The more he tries to move away from L.A.’s seedy underbelly the deeper it consumes him — and affects everyone around him.

In Season 3, Barry is fully committed to untangling himself from the murder business to follow his passion to act full time. But that proves to be a job in and of itself because he knows too much.

Fischler will play Lon Oneil, a man with a plan.

Cast also includes Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Michael Irby, Anthony Carrigan, and Sarah Goldberg.

The dark comedy has received a total 44 Emmy nominations and 6 wins including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Hader; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Winkler; Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation; and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.

Season 3 executive producers include Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers, and Liz Sarnoff; produced by Julie Camino.

Fischler also recurs in Showtime’s American Gigilo. He has previously appeared in American Crime Story: Impeachment, The Right Stuff, Happy!, Defending Jacob, Brand New Cherry Flavor, Twin Peaks: The Return, Silicon Valley and Mad Men. Fischler is repped by Paradigm Talent and Main Title Entertainment.