Former Netflix Exec Katie Judkins Joins ‘Barmageddon’ Firm White Label Productions With Stephanie Wagner Promoted To Production Chief

Barmageddon firm White Label Productions has hired Netflix physical production exec Katie Judkins and promoted Stephanie Wagner to Senior Vice President level.

Former All3Media exec Judkins left Netflix earlier this year and has joined the LA indie as Director of Production. Both she and Wagner, who is now Head of Production, report into White Label Founder and CEO Chris Wagner. According to Judkins’ LinkedIn profile, she made the switch in June.

The pair will work with Production Coordinator Sydney Summers to build the company’s production services business, which has seen White Label work on series such as Miss Universe 2021 in FOX, Savage X Fenty Show for Amazon Prime Video, Can’t Cancel Pride 2021 for iHeart and Hulu, two seasons of Unicorn Hunters with Craig Plestis, A Very Boy Band Holiday for ABC and Masked Singer: Japan.

“Stephanie and Katie are seasoned, well-respected producers and we’re thrilled to leverage their industry acumen and relationships with our network, studio and digital partners,” said Chris Wagner. “Both executives will be integral to White Label’s success over the next year as we rapidly expand our global operations and post-production footprint.”

Wagner was Executive on Charge of Production for USA Network’s upcoming unscripted series Barmageddon for USA Network, which White Label produces with JLP Pictures. It sees Blake Shelton and Carson Daly, and features live music sing-alongs and celebrity friends going head-to-head in a series of bar games. Wagner was previously Director of Unscripted Production for MGM Television.

Judkins oversaw physical production for Netflix’s slate of nonfiction series such as Selling Sunset, Love is Blind, Queer Eye, and Car Masters: Rust to Riches. Before that, she was at All3Media America, responsible for physical production on shows such as Deep Creek, Gameday Commute, Second Wives Club and Dating #no filter.