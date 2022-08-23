Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti To Deliver Mipcom Keynote

Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti is to deliver a keynote at Mipcom.

Bassetti joins the likes of Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier and BBC bosses Tim Davie and Tom Fussell on the speaker list for the October Cannes event, which is the first at full capacity for three years.

Bassetti will speak as part of the Media Mastermind program about his European production powerhouse’s global strategy and wider industry trends. The Peaky Blinders, Survivor and Big Brother owner has been acquisitive of late, buying giants including Endemol Shine Group and, most recently, Sony Pictures Television Germany.

He will be joined at Mipcom by 200 Banijay staffers and talent.

“Mipcom always stands as a momentous occasion for our business, and I look forward to taking the time to share more on our current strategy and the trends we are recognising across the globe,” said Bassetti.

Mipcom Director Lucy Smith added: “Mipcom is back and supersized this year so hearing from the man at the helm of what is now one of the world’s largest independent production groups couldn’t be more appropriate.”

The market takes place October 17 to 20 in Cannes.