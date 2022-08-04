‘B Positive’ Star Annaleigh Ashford Joins Sarah Paulson In Searchlight Horror Thriller ‘Dust’

EXCLUSIVE: Annaleigh Ashford is set to co-star opposite Sarah Paulson in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming horror thriller Dust. Will Joines and Karrie Crouse are directing the pic, which was penned by Crouse. The film will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., with additional release plans to be announced. Principal photography is set to commence late August. Paulson is also exec producing.

The film follows a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters with a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family.

Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin are producing, SVP, Acquisitions & Production Chan Phung, Director of Development Zahra Phillips and Creative Affairs Manager Daejione Jones are overseeing for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Best known for her starring role in the CBS sitcom, B Positive, Ashford recently received rave reviews for her starring role in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: Impeachment, the third season of Murphy’s anthology true crime television series also starring Paulson. A Tony Award-winning actor, Ashford will next be seen starring opposite Kumail Nanjiani in the Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales from creator Robert Siegel. Other credits include Masters of Sex and Bad Education.

She is repped by CAA and Beth Rosner Management, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP.