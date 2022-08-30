‘Avalon’: Demetrius Grosse Joins David E. Kelley’s ABC Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Demetrius Grosse, coming off playing one of the leads in ABC’s untitled Kay Oyegun drama pilot, has been cast by the network as a lead opposite Neve Campbell in another drama project, Avalon. The series, based on Michael Connelly’s short story, comes from David E. Kelley, A+E Studios and 20th Television.

Avalon, which has a straight-to-series order, takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.

Grosse will play Senior Deputy Dayo Musa, who is assigned to Catalina Island, a post he’s resentful of as he was not promoted to detective. His core value seems to be defiance. Cynicism informs his every move about working the island, but despite the harsh words and terse manner, he’s got a really good heart.

In addition to Campbell, Grosse joins fellow lead cast members Alexa Mansour, Steven Pasquale and Roslyn Ruff.

Avalon is created and executive produced by Kelley, who wrote the pilot episode, and Connelly. Dana Calvo executive produces with Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment and Barry Jossen & Tana Jamieson for A+E Studios and Matthew Tinker for DEK Productions. The series is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television.

Grosse recently wrapped on Heart of a Lion for Sony, Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities aka Lot 36, and the feature Boon with Neal McDonough. He’s repped by Link Entertainment, Gersh and Fox Rothschild.