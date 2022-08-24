‘Avalon’: Alexa Mansour Joins David E. Kelley’s ABC Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Alexa Mansour has been cast as a lead opposite Neve Campbell in Avalon, ABC’s drama series based on Michael Connelly’s short story, from David E. Kelley, A+E Studios and 20th Television.

Avalon, which received a straight-to-series order from ABC, takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.

Mansour will play Deputy Carolyn Chavez. Her good cheer, optimism, and sense of humor is thoroughly unbridled. Carolyn loves her job, loves her boss, loves everything about living on the Island. She has her own compass, one she acquired after being forced to fend for herself at a young age.

In addition to Campbell, Mansour joins fellow lead cast members Steven Pasquale and Roslyn Ruff.

Avalon is created and executive produced by Kelley, who wrote the pilot episode, and Connelly. Dana Calvo executive produces with Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment and Barry Jossen & Tana Jamieson for A+E Studios and Matthew Tinker for DEK Productions. The series is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television.

Mansour is known for her breakout role as Hope Bennett on AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which ran for two seasons. Her additional series credits include Apple’s Home Before Dark, Paramount+’s Players, Unfriended: Dark Web and guest stints on Madam Secretary, Bull, Seal Team, The Resident, How To Get Away With Murder and Law & Order: SVU. Mansour is repped by UTA, Zero Gravity Management and Karl Austen of Jackoway Austen Tyerman.