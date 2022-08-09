Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey Move Into Podcasting With Cult Series ‘The Sunshine Place’ For Cadence13

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Kenan Thompson To Host 2022 Emmy Awards On NBC & Peacock
Read the full story

ATN Productions Signs With Buchwald

ATN Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Independent film and television production company ATN Productions, an ATN Entertainment subsidiary, has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Founded by ATN Entertainment owner Jennifer Aurianne DaRe, ATN Productions, which produces scripted, unscripted and animated content, has several projects in development. The company’s slate includes a TV adaptation of YouTube comedy series Panic, which has garnered 700,000+ views, and Whatever After, a modern-day love story told through the lens of fertility, the story first introduced via a New York Times article.

Additionally, ATN is producing Wild Response, a docuseries following ex-members of U.S. Special Forces in their mission to save animals, endangered and otherwise, through conservation, community outreach and boots-on-the-ground engagement. ATN Productions recently partnered with Superluna Studios to produce Wild Response with DaRe, ATN client Wil Beaucher, Shane Reynolds and Johnny Gould executive producing. Abbey Robertson serves as Head of Development for ATN Productions.

Talent management company ATN Entertainment’s talent roster includes Odelya Halevi (Law & Order, Black Adam), Charlie Bushnell (Diary of a Future President, Percy Jackson), Karen Chinasa Obilom (Games People Play, House Party, The Wood) and actor-writer Lance Cameron Holloway (Blindspotting, Grown-ish) among others.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad