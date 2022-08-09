ATN Productions Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Independent film and television production company ATN Productions, an ATN Entertainment subsidiary, has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Founded by ATN Entertainment owner Jennifer Aurianne DaRe, ATN Productions, which produces scripted, unscripted and animated content, has several projects in development. The company’s slate includes a TV adaptation of YouTube comedy series Panic, which has garnered 700,000+ views, and Whatever After, a modern-day love story told through the lens of fertility, the story first introduced via a New York Times article.

Additionally, ATN is producing Wild Response, a docuseries following ex-members of U.S. Special Forces in their mission to save animals, endangered and otherwise, through conservation, community outreach and boots-on-the-ground engagement. ATN Productions recently partnered with Superluna Studios to produce Wild Response with DaRe, ATN client Wil Beaucher, Shane Reynolds and Johnny Gould executive producing. Abbey Robertson serves as Head of Development for ATN Productions.

Talent management company ATN Entertainment’s talent roster includes Odelya Halevi (Law & Order, Black Adam), Charlie Bushnell (Diary of a Future President, Percy Jackson), Karen Chinasa Obilom (Games People Play, House Party, The Wood) and actor-writer Lance Cameron Holloway (Blindspotting, Grown-ish) among others.