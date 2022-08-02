‘Atlanta’: FX Sets Premiere Date For Fourth & Final Season; Drops Trailer

FX’s Atlanta will kick off its fourth and final season on Thursday, September 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and streaming the next day via Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season.

Watch the trailer for Season 4 above.

When the show returns, Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) are back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed, or have they?

Atlanta is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms, and Dianne McGunigle. Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.

Atlanta’s third season, which premiered earlier this year and is available to stream on Hulu, received three Emmy® Award nominations, including Donald Glover’s nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Hiro Murai’s nomination for Directing for a Comedy Series. Through its first two seasons, Atlanta has won five Emmy Awards as well as two Golden Globe® Awards, two AFI Awards, Peabody, PGA, WGA, TCA, NAACP, and Critics’ Choice Awards.

