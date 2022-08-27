Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Winner Priyanka Cast For Acting Debut In OUTtv Comedy ‘Ezra’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Ashvin Luximon Dies Of Aneurism: British TV Soap Actor Was 38

Ashvin Luximon
Ashvin Luximon appeared in EastEnders 1999-2003. BBC

British soap star Ashvin Luximon has died suddenly, age 38.

The actor was best known for his role in long-running BBC soap EastEnders, where he played Asif Malik from 1999 to 2003. In total, Luximon appeared in 146 episodes.

His family revealed that he died from an aneurism on July 23rd, and paid tribute to their “loving son, brother and friend”, whose death, they added, had “hit them all hard.”

Prior to his role in EastEnders, Luximon had appeared as a child actor in school drama Grange Hill. He’d also worked on screen in British Airways promotional videos.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad