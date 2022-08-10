Discovery+ Unveils Trailer, Sets Premiere Date For ‘House Of Hammer’; Docuseries About Armie Hammer & His Family’s Legacy

Discovery+ has revealed the debut date and released the trailer for House of Hammer, a new docuseries that promises to dig into the accusations leveled against actor Armie Hammer and how the legacy of his wealthy family may have contributed to his downfall.

Here’s the official logline for the series set to drop Sept. 2: “Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain. Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg. Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.”

“The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With House Of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming, in a statement. “This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society.”

Besides a recap of the allegations against Hammer involving bondage, cannibalism fantasies and branding, the docuseries also promises to reveal exclusive revelations from the actor’s aunt, Casey Hammer.

“On the outside, we were a perfect family,” says Casey Hammer (from the trailer, above). “But magnify Succession a million times and it was my family. if you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem pole. Every generation of my family has been involved in dark misdeeds. And it just gets worse and worse and worse.”

House of Hammer is directed by Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs for discovery+. Casey Hammer serves as a consultant.

Check out the trailer above.