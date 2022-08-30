Apple TV+ Drama ‘Criminal Record’ Signs BAFTA-Winning ‘Help’ Star Cathy Tyson & Sets Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ drama Criminal Record has set the rest of its cast, with BAFTA 2022-winning Help star Cathy Tyson joining previously announced Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo and seven others.

Tyson will play Doris Mathis, a woman relentlessly trying to clear her son Errol’s name.

Alongside Capaldi and Jumbo, she is joined by Dionne Brown, Stephen Campbell Moore (The History Boys), Peaky Blinders’ star Charlie Creed-Miles, Shaun Dooley (It’s a Sin), Aysha Kala (The Undeclared War), Tom Moutchi (The Hustle) and Harry Potter veteran Zoë Wanamaker.

Capaldi and Jumbo are leading Criminal Record as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Detective Sergeant June Lenker, who are in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction after an anonymous phone call draws them into a confrontation over an old case.

Production has begun in London, and the show comes from BAFTA nominee Paul Rutman, with STV Studios and Tod Productions producing. Rutman, Elaine Collins, Capaldi and Jumbo are exec producing, and Jim Loach is directing.

Tyson won the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress this year for her performance as the nurse Polly in Jack Thorne’s powerful Channel 4 drama Help, in which she starred opposite Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham. She is represented by Sainou.

Apple TV+ has been ramping up its UK drama commissioning of late, greenlighting the likes of Steven Knight’s Ferrari drama series and a show inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel The Buccaneers.