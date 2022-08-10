Skip to main content
Apple Original Films Lands Steve Martin Documentary From A24 & Tremolo

Danny Clinch

A two-part documentary film exploring the life and career of the legendary Steve Martin has landed at Apple Original Films.

Martin is working on the docu with Oscar winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor), who directs and produces the as-yet untitled films from A24 and Tremolo Productions. A24 will executive produce alongside Tremolo’s Caitrin Rogers (20 Feet from Stardom).

The film will join Apple’s documentary slate including the four-part Earvin “Magic” Johnson docuseries They Call Me Magic; Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry; The Velvet Underground; Sidney, the upcoming documentary honoring Oscar-winning actor, filmmaker and actor Sidney Poitier and the recently announced untitled feature film about the life of actor and advocate Michael J. Fox.

Martin currently stars in Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building, which has received 17 Emmy nominations at next month’s awards, including outstanding comedy series and lead actor for Martin. The series has been renewed for a third season.

