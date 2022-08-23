Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Reliable Sources’ Draws 769,000 Viewers In Final Week As CNN’s Top Sunday Show

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Sets Multi-Year Warner Bros Film Deal, Re-Ups With WBTV
Read the full story

‘Gutsy’ Trailer: New Apple Doc Series From Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Celebrates Strong Women

Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for Gutsy, an eight-part docuseries that follows Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the gutsy women who inspire them.

Based on The New York Times bestselling book The Book of Gutsy Women, the series features the Clintons meeting with women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes. It will premiere September 9.

Joining the Clintons are some of their personal heroes including Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (aka Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (aka ContraPoints) and more.

Produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC, Gutsy is executive produced by the Clintons alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai, who also serves as showrunner. Producers are Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone, with consulting producers Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie.

The series is directed by Chai, MJ Delaney, Amber Fares, Sally Freeman, Yu Gu, Joie Jacoby, Arlene Nelson and Cynthia Wade.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad