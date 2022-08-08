Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo & Antonio Banderas Join Yale Entertainment’s ‘Clean Up Crew’

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Oscar winner Melissa Leo and Antonio Banderas have signed onto the Yale Entertainment action-crime thriller Clean Up Crew from director Jon Keeyes.

The Ireland-based production recently wrapped, and Yale’s recently-launched sales banner Great Escape, led by Nick Donnermeyer, will handle foreign rights and introduce the title at next month’s Toronto Film Festival.

Pic follows a crime scene clean-up crew, which includes Rhys Meyers and Leo’s characters, who discover a briefcase full of cash, unknowingly sending them into battle with mobsters – led by a ruthless crime boss, played by Banderas, as well as hitmen, and corrupt government agents who are hellbound to get the dough back. Clean Up Crew was written by Matthew Rogers. Yale’s Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Michael Rothstein will produce alongside Richard Bolger and Conor Barry from Hail Mary Pictures, and Richard Clabaugh, Stephen Braun and Kurt Ebner.

“We’re excited to work with this legendary all-star cast on what will be an edge-of-your seat, action-packed film,” said Levine and Beckerman. “We’re certain that Jon Keeyes will deliver a uniquely thrilling cinematic experience.”

Meyers is a Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee known for History Channel’s Vikings, Showtime’s The Tudors and the CBS miniseries Elvis. His feature credits include Stonewall, Albert Nobbs, From Paris with Love, August Rush, Mission: Impossible III, Match Point, Bend It Like Beckham, Tangled, and Michael Collins, among others.

Leo won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for David O. Russell’s The Fighter, a role which also notched her a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Movie Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. She also received Academy Award and SAG nominations for her role in Frozen River. She can next be seen in Nnamdi Asomugha’s The Knife.

Banderas’ has been a frequent collaborator of award-winning Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, and starred in such works as the director’s Pain and Glory. Banderas won the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival for that film, and was nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars. He will next be seen starring with Penelope Cruz in the Spanish comedy Official Competition and returns as the voice of Puss in Boots in Dreamworks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Next year, he stars in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the Indiana Jones film.

Rhys Meyers is represented by APA, Artist International Group, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Leo is represented by APA and The Initiative Group. Banderas is represented by NuCo Media Group and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Clean Up Crew EPs include Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Lee Broda, Richard Switzer, Aden Darmody, Tyler Konney, Grant S. Johnson, Jesse Korman, Jeffrey Tussi, David Nazar, Patrick Heaphy, Matt Helderman, Luke Taylor, Will Hirschfeld, Kade Thomas, Colby Cote, and Simon and Harriet Cooper. Richard Bolger and Conor Barry of Hail Mary Pictures, Jason Kringstein, and Scott Levenson.

Yale recently announced The Last Girl with Alice Eve, Shelley Henig and Banderas; The Kill Room, starring Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, and Maya Hawke. Also, David Duchovny is set to write, direct, and star in the upcoming production Bucky F*cking Dent.