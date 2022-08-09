Anonymous Content Hires Former Bron Studios TV Prez David Davoli As President Of International

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has hired former Bron executive David Davoli as President of International, based in New York.

Davoli will oversee Anonymous Content’s international division including its various global joint ventures — Anonymous/Federation, AC Nordic, AC Brazil and Chapter One in the UK. He will be tasked with continuing to build out the international expansion.

He starts in the new role in early September and will be a member of the senior leadership team, reporting to Anonymous Content CEO, Dawn Olmstead.

Most recently, Davoli was President of Television at Bron Studios where he oversaw development, production, co-productions, financing and sales, and was the key dealmaker across all TV efforts. Among the projects he worked on were Irish family crime drama, Kin, on AMC+ and RTÉ, starring Charlie Cox and Aidan Gillen; Ten Percent, the English-language remake to the hit French series, Call My Agent!, which aired on Amazon Prime in the UK, and AMC+, Sundance Now and BBC America in the U.S.; and Netflix’s The Defeated, starring Taylor Kitsch and Michael C. Hall. During his tenure, Bron Television partnered with HBO, A24 and Little Lamb for The Idol, created by Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim, and The Weeknd, who will also star alongside Lily-Rose Depp.

Prior to joining the Bron Television group, Davoli was the company’s Senior Vice President of Business Affairs, closing numerous feature and TV deals, including Barry Levinson’s Survivor (HBO), starring Ben Foster; Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead (HBO Max) starring Angelina Jolie; Jay Roach’s Bombshell (Lionsgate), starring Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie; Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner (Sony), starring Hugh Jackman; Josh Trank’s Capone (Vertical), starring Tom Hardy; Gideon Raff’s Red Sea Diving Resort (Netflix), starring Chris Evans; and Debra Granik’s award-winning Leave No Trace (Netflix), starring Ben Foster.

Before joining Bron, Davoli was in private practice for 13 years as an entertainment attorney, licensed in both New York and California, where he worked as production, finance and distribution counsel on more than 50 independent film, TV and new media programs.

“The world has never been more interconnected than it is today,” said Anonymous Content CEO, Dawn Olmstead. “David’s acute knowledge of the international film and TV landscape and innovative vision make him the perfect person to lead Anonymous Content’s international endeavors. He is brilliant, savvy, and most importantly, understands the power of a good story’s ability to cross borders and connect with audiences around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join the team and further build our global footprint.”

“I have long admired how Anonymous Content has been at the forefront of creating premium films and series that bridge cultures from around the world,” Davoli added. “There is no better time to join the illustrious team at Anonymous and help them build their presence in a global marketplace where the crossover appeal of international content has redefined how people see the world. I am grateful for my time at BRON, the amazing team I had the privilege of working with, and everything were able to create together these past few years. I look forward to this next chapter in my career and the opportunities that lie ahead, collaborating with the Anonymous Content team, and working with our global partners to tell great stories.”