Anne Heche: A Career In Pictures – Photo Gallery

Anne Heche began acting in dinner theater at age 12 and enjoyed a prolific career in TV and film for the past 30 years. From playing separated-at-birth twins on Another World and fronting Men in Trees to starring in features including Six Days Seven Nights, Psycho and Volcano, she became a familiar face and beloved actress.

Scroll through a photo gallery of her long career by clicking on the image above.

Anne Heche “Not Expected To Survive” After Severe Brain Injury, Will Be Taken Off Life Support

Heche has been adept at comedy and drama, lead and supporting roles and big or small screens. After breaking out on Another World in the late 1980s — in a Daytime Emmy-winning dual role still revered by soap opera fans — she did supporting turns opposite A-list stars in such early-’90s features as I’ll Do Anything and Milk Money before landing a lead opposite Josh Charles in 1995’s Pie in the Sky.

Her career exploded from there.

In just three years, Heche starred or had key roles in Walking and Talking (1996); Donnie Brasco, Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Wag the Dog (all 1997); and Six Days Seven Nights, Return to Paradise and Psycho (all 1998).

She also recurred on TV’s Ally McBeal (2001) and Everwood (2004-05) before starring as a smug NYC relationship expert in the 2006-08 ABC comedy Men in Trees. From there she co-starred in the 2009-11 HBO dramedy Hung, playing the ex-wife of a high school teacher and coach (Thomas Jane) who takes a side gig as a gigolo to her support their kids.

Anne Heche Lifetime Movie ‘Girl In Room 13’ Still On Track Following Car Crash

Numerous film and TV roles followed, and Heche most recently appeared in the OWN/ABC drama All Rise and wrapped a role in the human-trafficking telefilm Girl in Room 13.