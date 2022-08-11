Anne Heche Lifetime Movie ‘Girl In Room 13’ Still On Track Following Car Crash

Lifetime’s upcoming movie Girl In Room 13, starring Anne Heche, is still scheduled to premiere in September, the network said during the film’s panel Thursday at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour. Heche, who was originally scheduled to appear on the panel, remains hospitalized in critical condition following a car crash last week.

Amy Winter, executive VP and head of programming, addressed the issue at the top of the panel, and asked reporters to refrain from asking questions about the actor’s health status.

“As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected,” Winter said. “We hope that her friends and family stay strong during this difficult time. You know, just as much as we do, that we ask that you kindly refrain from inquiring about her health status. This project is important to Anne, along with each and every one of us. We all sought to make a film that would bring attention to this appalling issue of human sex trafficking. We hope that this film reached you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us with our mission to stop violence against women. Thank you for your support and your questions about the film.”

Director Elisabeth Rohm confirmed during the panel that filming on the movie had been completed and it will air in September as scheduled.

“We’re all so dedicated to the cause, stopping violence against women and I again thank Lifetime’s so much for creating this platform. All of us, especially Larissa who played this victim, are committed to that cause,” Rohm said. “We talked about it — every single one of us — that this was our mission. And although [Anne] is deeply missed, right now, I will say the film is finished and she did a phenomenal performance — a tour de force much like Larissa.”

Heche has been hospitalized since Friday when a car she was driving crashed and caught fire in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

On Monday, her representative released an update: “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Heche stars along with Larissa Dias, Max Montesi and Matt Hamilton in Room in Girl 13, which explores the dark underworld of the $150-billion-dollar human trafficking industry.



Girl in Room 13 is produced by Motel Productions Inc for Lifetime. Tim Johnson, Stacy Mandelberg and Yvonne Chotzen serve as executive producers. The film is written by Maria Nation (The Gabby Douglas Story) and directed by Rohm.