Anne Heche Crash House Owner Expresses Sorrow, Thanks Supporters For Fundraising $150,000

Following the news of Anne Heche’s death, the woman whose house she fatally crashed into, has shared her sorrow in a video on social media.

Lynne Mishele’s house was set on flames in the accident last week when the actress lost control of her car and plunged into the front of Mishele’s home.

“The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them,” said Mishele.

“This entire situation is just tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everyone involved.

Mishele, who was in the back yard on the other side of the house at the time of the crash, was treated for minor injuries after working frantically to remove her pets from the burning house.

She previously shared a video to thank supporters for “the overwhelming amount of love and compassion and generosity and kindness that people have shown over the past week.”

She said: “’It’s obviously been the most insane, traumatic time, confusing, so eventually I will try to get back to everybody and read everybody’s comments, but thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

‘It’s really truly overwhelming. You guys have really impacted my life in a very profound way, so thank you so much to everybody and I will keep you updated.’

A fund, set up to assist Mishele in her financial struggles arising from the accident, has already raised $150,000.

Anne Heche’s family issued a statement on Friday afternoon, following the news that the actress would be taken off life support and her organs made available for donation, as she had wished.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” the statement said. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”