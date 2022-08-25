Michael Showalter To Direct Anne Hathaway In ‘The Idea Of You’ For Prime Video; Cathy Schulman & Gabrielle Union Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s Prime Video has set The Big Sick and The Eyes of Tammy Faye director Michael Showalter to helm and Anne Hathaway to star in The Idea of You, based on the Robinne Lee novel.

Cathy Schulman will produce the film via her Welle Entertainment label alongside I’ll Have Another’s Gabrielle Union and Kian Gass; Hathaway via her Somewhere Pictures label; the author; Eric Hayes; Showalter; and Jordana Mollick. Jennifer Westfeldt, who wrote the script, will be executive producer. Schulman optioned the book and attached Hathaway, and Amazon won the film in an auction.

Production will begin in October.

The Idea of You centers on Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother. Sophie’s husband Dan left her for a younger woman, and now he has canceled his Coachella trip with their 15-year-old daughter. Sophie picks up the pieces, braving the crowds and desert heat. There, she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.

Showalter is Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movies for his work on the Hulu limited series The Dropout after directing Jessica Chastain in her Oscar-winning performance as Tammy Faye Bakker. He also directed the upcoming Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, based on the bestselling book by Michael Ausiello, that stars Jim Parsons and Sally Field and will be released by Focus Features on December 2.

Westfeldt wrote and starred in the indie films Kissing Jessica Stein and Friends with Kids, the latter marking her directorial debut.

