Ang Lee Signs With CAA

Ang Lee
Ang Lee Slate PR

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Ang Lee, the director of such acclaimed films as Life of Pi, Brokeback Mountain and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, all of which won him an Oscar.

Life of Pi was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning four, and grossed more than $600 million worldwide. The groundbreaking Brokeback Mountain won three Oscars overall, while four-time Oscar winner Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is the highest-grossing foreign-language film U.S. history and also won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

Lee’s film credits also include Sense and Sensibility, Hulk, Lust, Caution and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk among others.

He continues to be represented by Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham and Slate PR.

